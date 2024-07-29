Trey Nyoni Earns Praise From Liverpool's New Coach

I do have one question after the game though. Did we see the emergence of a future Liverpool star?

Trey Nyoni only turned 17 on June 30 but when he was picked ahead of Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton to replace the injured Curtis Jones in a deep midfield role he shone brightly.

The No 98 was involved in the build-up for Szoboszlai’s goal and also helped create his side’s best chance of the second half.

Comfortable on the ball, unafraid to put his boot in and elegant to watch, Nyoni got more time on the pitch than any of his teammates.

It’s clear Arne Slot is the kind of coach that can’t stand talking about individual players but even he couldn’t help but mention the teenager born in 2007.