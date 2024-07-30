Azam TV Provides More Affordable Option To Watch Top European Football Leagues
Fans of the top European football leagues in Zimbabwe will have another viewing option besides DStv for the 2024/25 football season.
On Monday, 29 July, Tanzanian-based satellite TV operator Azam, which has operations in Zimbabwe, announced that they have acquired the broadcasting rights for several major European and international football leagues and competitions.
This includes the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and Spanish La Liga.
In a statement, Azam TV Zimbabwe confirmed that they will be broadcasting live action from these top European leagues in the upcoming 2024/25 season.
The network will also air matches from the Saudi Pro League and the Asian Champions League, the English League Cup (also known as the Carabao Cup) and the German DFB Pokal. Reads the statement:
Azam TV has secured broadcast rights for Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga & Carabao Cup starting with the 2024-2025 season. Football fans can also look forward to watching DFB Pokal, Saudi League and Asian Champions League.
The matches will be available from the Plus and Play TV Packages. You can also watch them through AzamTV Max, the OTT platform of AzamTV.
These partnerships underscore our dedication to provide the best sporting entertainment to our audience and it strengthens our position as the leading provider of premium content in Africa.
The Azam TV sports packages, which cost US$10 and US$15, also come with ESPN and ESPN 2 which show live games in the English Football League (EFL), Belgian Pro League, Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.
