Azam TV Provides More Affordable Option To Watch Top European Football Leagues

4 minutes ago Tue, 30 Jul 2024 07:59:27 GMT

Fans of the top European football leagues in Zimbabwe will have another viewing option besides DStv for the 2024/25 football season.

On Monday, 29 July, Tanzanian-based satellite TV operator Azam, which has operations in Zimbabwe, announced that they have acquired the broadcasting rights for several major European and international football leagues and competitions.

This includes the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and Spanish La Liga.

Feedback