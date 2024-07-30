Govt Plans To Build Two New Units At Hwange Power Station

10 minutes ago Tue, 30 Jul 2024 10:38:31 GMT

The Government has started preparatory works for the development of two additional units at the Hwange Power Station to increase the country’s baseload capacity, a senior official has said.

This follows the commissioning of Hwange units 7 and 8 in August 2023, which has helped offset subdued power output at the Kariba South Hydropower station due to low water levels.

In the Budget Strategy Paper 2025, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube said project development activities for Hwange Units 9 and 10 have commenced. He said:

