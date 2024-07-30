Govt Plans To Build Two New Units At Hwange Power Station
The Government has started preparatory works for the development of two additional units at the Hwange Power Station to increase the country’s baseload capacity, a senior official has said.
This follows the commissioning of Hwange units 7 and 8 in August 2023, which has helped offset subdued power output at the Kariba South Hydropower station due to low water levels.
In the Budget Strategy Paper 2025, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube said project development activities for Hwange Units 9 and 10 have commenced. He said:
In this regard, the Government has started project development activities for the development activities of Hwange Units 9 and 10 that will underwrite the country’s base load and energy mix.
Ncube said through its Project Implementation Agreement, the Government had provided risk mitigation incentives that should boost the bankability of all solar projects implemented through independent power producers (IPPs).
He also said the government will continue investing in mini-hydropower plants, solar projects, and bio-digesters under the Rural Electrification Fund to increase grid capacity.
More: Pindula News