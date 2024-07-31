Disco Commences Steel Billet Production At Manhize Plant

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Steel billets are a common semi-finished steel product that is used as the starting material for various steel manufacturing processes.

They serve as the raw material that is then processed further through processes like rolling, forging, or extrusion to produce finished steel products like bars, rods, structural shapes, etc.

In June, the plant commenced the production of pig iron, also referred to as crude iron. Pig iron is an intermediate product used in the iron industry for steel production. It is created by smelting iron ore in a blast furnace.

In October this year, Dinson plans to start making steel bars, used in construction.

The company expects to produce 600,000 tonnes of steel products annually at the peak of its first phase of production, which would rise to 1.2 million tonnes in the second phase.

Last week Dinson refuted allegations of work-related deaths at its steel plant located in Manhize, Mvuma, Zimbabwe.

The company said contrary to reports that circulated on social media, it has not recorded any fatalities since the inception of the project.

Dinson also said the well-being of its employees, stakeholders, including the local community, and the general public remains its top priority.

