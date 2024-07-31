Dynamos Board Chairman Bernard Marriot Meets Fans

In response to the growing fan unrest, on Tuesday, July 30, Marriot met with the leadership of the Dynamos supporters at the club’s training ground. He said:

Dynamos is a prestigious institution. The business of the club is managed in terms of the company articles.

Its affairs are of public interest and legitimate subject of discussion, review, and debate by rank and file.

People are free to talk to me because I don’t want to be a board chairman who is not in touch with the club’s major stakeholders, who are the supporters.

I have weathered storms that I have faced at Dynamos. We are making efforts to bring back our pride as a club.

All I am saying is that without our passionate fans, we can’t have an institution which is as big as we have, Dynamos Football Club.

These are our major stakeholders and we take our hats off for them. So, on Sunday I gave them an ear and we talked at length.

We also visited the training ground yesterday where we also discussed important issues to do with the club.

I was pleased to see fans coming to me and talking about the team and the issues around it. I am very pleased because it’s always good to be talking to them regularly.