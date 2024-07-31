Dynamos Board Chairman Bernard Marriot Meets Fans
Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot was present at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday to witness his club’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Bikita Minerals.
As reported by The Herald, Marriot engaged with some disgruntled Dynamos supporters who were openly critical of the team’s lacklustre performances this season.
The Glamour Boys have only managed to secure 6 wins out of their 21 matches played so far, leaving them trailing log leaders FC Platinum by a substantial 13 points.
In response to the growing fan unrest, on Tuesday, July 30, Marriot met with the leadership of the Dynamos supporters at the club’s training ground. He said:
Dynamos is a prestigious institution. The business of the club is managed in terms of the company articles.
Its affairs are of public interest and legitimate subject of discussion, review, and debate by rank and file.
People are free to talk to me because I don’t want to be a board chairman who is not in touch with the club’s major stakeholders, who are the supporters.
I have weathered storms that I have faced at Dynamos. We are making efforts to bring back our pride as a club.
All I am saying is that without our passionate fans, we can’t have an institution which is as big as we have, Dynamos Football Club.
These are our major stakeholders and we take our hats off for them. So, on Sunday I gave them an ear and we talked at length.
We also visited the training ground yesterday where we also discussed important issues to do with the club.
I was pleased to see fans coming to me and talking about the team and the issues around it. I am very pleased because it’s always good to be talking to them regularly.
Marriot appealed for patience with head coach Genesis Mangombe. He reminded the fans that Mangombe had previously led the club to victories in the Chibuku Super Cup and Independence Trophy, which he hoped would temper the growing discontent among the Dynamos faithful. Said Marriot:
Although I am the board chairman, when I am at a match I am like any supporter or any other fan, I don’t know what the coaches would be thinking or deciding… it is their call to make.
All I am saying is that we should be patient with the coach. He has won us the Chibuku and Independence trophies.
Every team goes through bad patches.
I feel the coach should be given some more time. We can still win the title mathematically although that will need us to put in extra work.
We are also preparing for the CAF Confederation Cup which is coming in August.
So, we are saying let’s give Mangombe the chance to lead the team in the African Safari.
Dynamos has since appointed banker Justice Mubayi as the acting treasurer after sacking Musa Gwasira last week.
More: Pindula News