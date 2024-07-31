Government Orders ZESA To Exempt SADC Venues From Load Shedding

In a memorandum addressed to ZESA CEO Sydney Gata, Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary, Gloria Magombo, provided a list of the key events and their respective venues leading up to the SADC heads of state summit on August 17th.

The venues that should be exempted from load shedding during the meetings include the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), the New Parliament Building, and the University of Zimbabwe. Wrote Magombo on 24 July 2024:

The ministry is therefore requesting ZESA through ZETDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the above-mentioned venues during the SADC summit period.

The events are as follows:

7th SADC Industrialisation Week (28 July – 02 August), at HICC.

Senior Officials and Finance Committee Meeting (08 – 11 August), at New Parliament Building.

SADC Council of Ministers Meeting (13 -14 August), at New Parliament Building

SADC and BADEA Investment Forum (14 August), at HICC

SADC Public Lecture (15 August), at the University of Zimbabwe Diamond Lecture Theatre,

SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee and SADC Organ Troika Summit (16 August), at New Parliament Building

44th SADC Summit (17 August), at New Parliament Building.

Former Mt Pleasant MP Fadzai Mahere (CCC) said the directive showed that the country’s ruling elite “only care about themselves.” Said Mahere:

Zimbabwe has been reeling from rolling blackouts for over a year now. Most households and industries experience 20-hour load-shedding daily. The government has no plan to fix the power crisis but they’re demanding special favours to mask their incompetence during the SADC summit. As usual, they don’t care at all about how the citizens have to cope with this lack of electricity on a daily basis. They only care about themselves. Ordinary people will experience even longer blackouts during the SADC period to accommodate incompetent elites.

Zimbabwe is currently facing a debilitating power crisis, primarily due to the depressed generation capacity at the Kariba South Power Station.

The power station, which has an installed capacity of 1,050 MW, is currently generating less than 300 MW, which is less than a third of its full output.

The Zambezi River Water Authority, the entity responsible for managing the Zambezi River and the Kariba Dam, has reduced the water allocation for power generation in response to the El Niño-induced drought.

This drought has negatively impacted the water flows into the dam, leading to a significant reduction in the available water resources for hydropower production.

