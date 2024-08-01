1 August Killings: Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition Calls For Implementation Of Motlanthe Commission Recommendations

The commission’s report, released in December 2018, found that the military was responsible for the deaths of at least 6 civilians and that the use of live ammunition by security forces was “disproportionate” and unjustified.

The Motlanthe Commission made several recommendations, including compensation for victims, reforms to security services, and the need for political leaders to commit to non-violence.

In a statement released this Thursday, 01 August 2024, which marks six years since soldiers shot and killed six civilians in central Harare, CiZC called on the government to implement the Commission’s recommendations. Reads the statement:

Today, we remember the tragedy of August 1 2018 when an estimated 6 civilians were shot in cold blood by the army following protests over the late release of Presidential election results. The army killings attracted widespread condemnation and [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] instituted the [Motlanthe Commission] of Inquiry to investigate the incident and give recommendations. 6 years down the line the government is yet to implement the recommendations. The recommendations from the [Motlanthe] Commission of Inquiry included compensation to relatives of the victims, accountability for the crimes committed by the military, electoral reforms, nation-building, reconciliation and political tolerance. The government of Zimbabwe has apparently shown a lack of political will to implement the [Motlanthe] Commission of Inquiry recommendations in its letter and spirit. We implore the government to compensate relatives of the victims and prosecute military personnel behind the shootings. We call upon the government of Zimbabwe to respect the rule of law and constitutionalism, end rights violations and impunity, desist from the deployment of the military against civilians, respect political diversity and pluralism and set up a dialogue platform to agree on the reform agenda.

