200 Workers At Chinese Mine Use Bush Toilets, Sleep In Shacks

Although he did not visit the living quarters of the workers, Ncube directed the mine management to address the issue of decent accommodation and living conditions for the employees. Said Ncube:

It is unacceptable for workers to stay under deplorable conditions like this. There is overcrowding, no decent accommodation, no ablution and no medical facilities. Failure to provide safety clothing and ill-treatment of workers is unacceptable.

An employee who declined to be named for fear of reprisal told The Mirror:

These Chinese treat us like slaves. We live under inhumane conditions with no toilets, water and houses. We stay in plastic shacks when they stay in plush houses. Our health is at risk, they don’t give us protective clothing but instead, they sell the safety shoes and work suits that we should use at work.

In response, the administrative manager and assistant director for the company, Eric Yan Bo, said that the company was actively working to address the issues surrounding the deplorable living conditions of the workers. He said:

We are very sorry about the accommodation. The issue is we are short of houses but the company is working towards evicting some illegal miners staying in the company houses.

Yan Bo said Ming Chang Sino operates three mines in Kwekwe which are Bell, Jojo and Indarama with a total staff complement of 700 workers.

