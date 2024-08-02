Jacob Ngarivhume Arrested
The President of the Transform Zimbabwe party, Jacob Ngarivhume was reportedly picked up at his residence this Friday by unidentified individuals, believed to be state security agents.
In a post on the social media platform X, former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, said that Ngarivhume was picked up by unknown persons in an unmarked Toyota Fortuner GD6 vehicle. Said Sikhala:
Jacob Ngarivhume, the President of Transform Zimbabwe, has just been picked up at his house by unknown people in an unmarked Toyota FORTUNER GD6 motor vehicle.Feedback
This comes as the government has intensified its crackdown against dissent, which appears to be an attempt to prevent any potential protests that could disrupt the upcoming 44th SADC Summit scheduled to be held in Harare on August 17.
Early this month, Sikhala and Ngarivhume declared their readiness to spearhead citizen protests against the high-level corruption, plunder of natural resources, and poor governance under the ZANU PF-led government.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
It is worth noting that both Sikhala and Ngarivhume have been jailed on what their supporters consider to be trumped-up charges, a development that has been widely condemned as an attempt by the ruling party to silence dissenting voices.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Friday said that 11 Mutare residents were arrested for allegedly gathering at a house and plotting to carry out what ZRP called “acts of public violence” meant to disturb the “successful hosting of the SADC summit”.
The ZLHR also revealed that a clergyman, Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga, was arrested at his residence in Harare, for allegedly plotting to incite public violence during the SADC summit scheduled to be held in the country on 17 August.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights also confirmed Ngarivhume’s arrest but did not provide details.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals