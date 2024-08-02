Jacob Ngarivhume Arrested

This comes as the government has intensified its crackdown against dissent, which appears to be an attempt to prevent any potential protests that could disrupt the upcoming 44th SADC Summit scheduled to be held in Harare on August 17.

Early this month, Sikhala and Ngarivhume declared their readiness to spearhead citizen protests against the high-level corruption, plunder of natural resources, and poor governance under the ZANU PF-led government.

It is worth noting that both Sikhala and Ngarivhume have been jailed on what their supporters consider to be trumped-up charges, a development that has been widely condemned as an attempt by the ruling party to silence dissenting voices.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Friday said that 11 Mutare residents were arrested for allegedly gathering at a house and plotting to carry out what ZRP called “acts of public violence” meant to disturb the “successful hosting of the SADC summit”.

The ZLHR also revealed that a clergyman, Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga, was arrested at his residence in Harare, for allegedly plotting to incite public violence during the SADC summit scheduled to be held in the country on 17 August.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights also confirmed Ngarivhume’s arrest but did not provide details.

More: Pindula News

