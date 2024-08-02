Stray Elephants Kill One In Birchenough Bridge

I can confirm the death of Kudakwashe Mazarire of Birchenough Bridge after he was attacked by an elephant on his way to a meat-sharing event.

It was a rare attack in that he was killed by the elephant in the afternoon. Under normal circumstances, wild animals attack people during the night. This attack happened on July 27.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The elephant which killed Mazarire is yet to be found, and our officers are on the ground tracking it to kill it. The elephants were raiding crops in the Makazwei area.

Normally these animals escape during the drier season in search of food and water.

It often happens from September up until the advent of the rainy season.

As temperatures soar, they run to the rivers where it is cooler.