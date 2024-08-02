ZCTU Condemns Wave Of Arrests Targeting Pro-Democracy Activists

Reports also indicate that on Wednesday 31 July 2024, ARTUZ General Secretary Robson Chere and three others were ejected from their plane as they prepared to fly out via the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Chere was said to have been heavily tortured with gruesome photos circulating on social media. We call upon the state to prioritize the protection of citizens and demand timely and thorough investigations into the matter for justice to be meted out.

The right to demonstrate is a fundamental right of every citizen. We are seriously concerned with the current trend of arrests of citizens as well as human rights defenders in the country and call upon security agencies to exercise restraint and tolerance.

Even those who are arrested have a constitutional right to bail and must be brought before the courts in a reasonable time.

The current situation where people are arrested and spend months on end in detention without trial is completely unacceptable. The rule of law must be adhered to, to the later.

The ZCTU strongly condemns these arrests that are meant to instil fear in the general public. It is such behaviour which continues to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe. We demand transparency on arrests.

We demand an environment conducive to freedom of association and assembly where every Zimbabwean can discharge his or her duties without fear of being arrested, tortured or abducted.

