Mangombe Appeals For Fan Support As DeMbare Faces Bulawayo Chiefs

In his plea to the Bulawayo supporters, Mangombe acknowledged that the team is struggling to convert chances into goals, but insisted they are not playing as badly as the results suggest. He said (via the Chronicle):

We respect our fans. They should come in their numbers and rally behind the team. Our fans in Bulawayo have always had our back, and we hope for the same on Sunday.

The fans are our 12th man, and they help us a lot. Hopefully, they come in their numbers and support the team on Sunday as they also get a glimpse of the team that will represent us in Africa.

So far, we are playing well. Our problem has been the fact that we are not converting our chances. Against Bulawayo Chiefs, I feel it will be an open game for everyone, which will make it an interesting one and a good game of football.

Most of the teams we have played have been employing defensive tactics when they play against us, but we are hoping for a more open game on Sunday.

They have new players who are full of energy, so we have to contain them and use our experience to punish them.