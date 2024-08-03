Mangombe Appeals For Fan Support As DeMbare Faces Bulawayo Chiefs
Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe has appealed to the team’s fans in Bulawayo to get behind the players when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs at Barburfields Stadium on Sunday.
Despite the club executive’s unwavering backing, Mangombe has faced growing discontent from a significant portion of Dynamos’ fanbase due to the team’s poor results this season.
Reports suggest the coach has also lost the support of some senior players, who are leading a faction of players unhappy with his methods.
In his plea to the Bulawayo supporters, Mangombe acknowledged that the team is struggling to convert chances into goals, but insisted they are not playing as badly as the results suggest. He said (via the Chronicle):
We respect our fans. They should come in their numbers and rally behind the team. Our fans in Bulawayo have always had our back, and we hope for the same on Sunday.
The fans are our 12th man, and they help us a lot. Hopefully, they come in their numbers and support the team on Sunday as they also get a glimpse of the team that will represent us in Africa.
So far, we are playing well. Our problem has been the fact that we are not converting our chances. Against Bulawayo Chiefs, I feel it will be an open game for everyone, which will make it an interesting one and a good game of football.
Most of the teams we have played have been employing defensive tactics when they play against us, but we are hoping for a more open game on Sunday.
They have new players who are full of energy, so we have to contain them and use our experience to punish them.
Dynamos will face a depleted Bulawayo Chiefs side after some of its key players left for other clubs during the mid-season transfer window.
Tatenda Ndlovu and Malvin Sithole left to join Wangu Mazodze in the Central Region Division One league, while Nkosiyabo Masilela and the experienced Xolisani Moyo joined TelOne.
Highlanders got Never Rauzhi on loan, while defender and Captain Malvern Hativagoni is now with Ngezi Platinum.
Midfielder Moses Muchenje might be out for the rest of the season after incurring a serious injury.
