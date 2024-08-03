Matabeleland Development Initiative Calls For Clarity On Centralised Cattle Auctions

9 minutes ago Sat, 03 Aug 2024 10:18:19 GMT

The Matabeleland Development Initiative (MDI) has urged the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to increase awareness among villagers and rural farmers about its proposed cattle auction centres.

This comes after the Ministry of Agriculture announced a ban on household and village-level cattle sales last month, stating that all cattle must be sold at ward-based cattle sales

Speaking in Parliament last week, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Anxious Masuka, said that this move is intended to protect farmers from unscrupulous buyers who exploit their desperation to purchase livestock at very low prices.

Feedback