Wolves Considering Loan Move For Tawanda Chirewa

That is still undecided. He has shown potential, but obviously, we have more attacking players available at this moment than we did last year. Maybe it will be more difficult for him to push up, not to say it is impossible, but we will do what is right for him.

Chirewa, one of the two Zimbabwean players in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ squad, is currently with the senior team during their pre-season training camp in the United States.

The England-born forward started in Wolves’ 3-1 friendly defeat against fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace on Thursday, playing 73 minutes before being substituted for Mario Lemina.

The young Zimbabwean made his debut for Wolves in the FA Cup against Brentford on January 5 last season, and he also made his Premier League debut, aged 20 years and 103 days, against Brighton and Hove Albion on January 22, 2024.

Overall, Chirewa has made eight appearances in the English top flight.

Chirewa’s Zimbabwean teammate at Wolves, Leon Chiwome, 18, is expected to remain at Molineux Stadium after recently signing a new deal with the club until the summer of 2028.

Speaking about Chiwome’s contract extension, Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s website:

Leon stepped up last year in a tough time when we had some injuries and showed the potential he has. At the moment, the plan is for him to stay with us, and develop under Gary [O’Neil, head coach], his staff and James [Collins] with the under-21s, but while the window is open, there are other possibilities.

While Chirewa has already represented the Warriors, his fellow Zimbabwean teammate at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chiwome, is yet to make his debut for the national side.

Chiwome, who has previously played for England’s junior national teams, was called up to the Zimbabwe squad for the World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Nigeria in November last year.

However, the 18-year-old requested to be excused from those two fixtures.

