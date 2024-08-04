Bruce Grobbelaar Claims He Would Have Been The Ideal Coach For Warriors
Former Zimbabwe national team goalkeeper, Bruce Grobbelaar, has condemned the Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) decision to appoint German coach, Micheal Nees, as the new head coach of the Warriors.
Grobbelaar, who is based in the United Kingdom, believes that he would have been the best man for the job and should have been appointed by ZIFA’s Normalisation Committee instead of the foreign coach.
Speaking to The Manica Post, the renowned former goalkeeper, who won the European Champions League with Liverpool in the 1980s, argued that the selection of foreign coaches is not in the best interest of Zimbabwean football. He said:
Look, man, I was the best person to take charge of the Warriors right now because this is my country, and everything I do come from the bottom of my heart, and the desire to take my country forward.
These foreign coaches are in it for money! After two years, they walk away with cash and never bother to revise their work.
Grobbelaar visited Zimbabwe in March 2023, accompanied by his wife, Janne Karlsen, and his advisor, Rob Glover.
During this visit, the iconic goalkeeper met with several key figures in Zimbabwean football, including Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister, Kirsty Coventry, as well as officials from the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).
Grobbelaar also held discussions with the Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), led by former Dynamos and Young Warriors midfielder, Desmond Maringwa.
He also claimed that he was well-positioned to help the national team and contribute to various projects, including the refurbishment of one of Zimbabwe’s stadiums to meet CAF standards. Said Grobbelaar:
I have people who can help us refurbish the National Sports Stadium in the shortest possible time at a low cost so that we can host our matches at home.
More: Pindula News