Bruce Grobbelaar Claims He Would Have Been The Ideal Coach For Warriors

6 minutes ago Sun, 04 Aug 2024 18:55:49 GMT

Former Zimbabwe national team goalkeeper, Bruce Grobbelaar, has condemned the Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) decision to appoint German coach, Micheal Nees, as the new head coach of the Warriors.

Grobbelaar, who is based in the United Kingdom, believes that he would have been the best man for the job and should have been appointed by ZIFA’s Normalisation Committee instead of the foreign coach.

Speaking to The Manica Post, the renowned former goalkeeper, who won the European Champions League with Liverpool in the 1980s, argued that the selection of foreign coaches is not in the best interest of Zimbabwean football. He said:

Feedback