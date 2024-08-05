Chiragwi Set To Be Announced As Warriors Assistant Coach

In this case, our Under 23 coach is Takesure Chiragwi, so he will be our second assistant coach.

Hunidzarira, however, said Nees will pick for himself his first assistant coach from a pool of local coaches. He said:

About his assistants, we spoke to him, and he said he would like to work with local coaches, he believes he has to empower local coaches. So, when he comes, he is going to pick his own first assistant from local coaches.

The German national is expected into the country this month once his work permit and other paperwork is done.

He has been tasked with reviving the Warriors’ faltering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign.

