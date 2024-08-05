Chiragwi Set To Be Announced As Warriors Assistant Coach
Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi will serve as one of the assistant coaches working alongside the newly appointed Zimbabwe national team head coach Michael Nees, a Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) official has confirmed.
Speaking in a live television interview on Sunday evening, ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira said that as the coach of the Zimbabwe Under-23 national team, Chiragwi will automatically assume the role of assistant coach for the senior Warriors squad. Said Hunidzarira (via NewZimbabwe.com):
The technical committee at ZIFA has what we call a succession plan, that is Under 17, 20 and 23. So, from that plan, the Under 23 coach automatically is a second assistant coach in our senior national team set-up.Feedback
In this case, our Under 23 coach is Takesure Chiragwi, so he will be our second assistant coach.
Hunidzarira, however, said Nees will pick for himself his first assistant coach from a pool of local coaches. He said:
About his assistants, we spoke to him, and he said he would like to work with local coaches, he believes he has to empower local coaches. So, when he comes, he is going to pick his own first assistant from local coaches.
The German national is expected into the country this month once his work permit and other paperwork is done.
He has been tasked with reviving the Warriors’ faltering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign.
