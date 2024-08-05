Former Mighty Warriors Team Manager Tafadzwa Bhasera Dies At 36

In a press statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) expressed that with Bhasera’s passing, the football community has lost a fervent advocate and an inspirational figure. Reads the statement:

It is with profound sadness that the Zimbabwe Football Association joins Zimbabwe’s football family in mourning the passing of Tafadzwa Bhasera, former team manager of the Mighty Warriors and Chief Executive Officer of Harare City FC.

Tafadzwa Bhasera was a stalwart in Zimbabwean football, whose unwavering dedication and passion significantly contributed to the growth and development of the sport.

Her tenure as CEO of Harare City FC was marked by exemplary leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Her role as the team manager of the Mighty Warriors further showcased her managerial acumen and her love for the game – the football community has lost a fervent advocate and an inspirational figure.

During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Tafadzwa’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and support.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.