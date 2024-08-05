South Africa's ANC Rejects Call To Move SADC Summit From Zimbabwe

On the issue of the Zimbabwe situation, we have noted reports that some political parties in South Africa suggest that that should lead to a rescheduling of the SADC Summit that is going to be held in Harare.

The ANC does not agree with that stance. If there are issues arising in Zimbabwe that require the intervention of the SADC community, it would have to happen including as part of the summit itself.

South Africa has never been in a position where we ought to run away from areas of conflict and say our best way of engaging in solving conflict is to pull away.

If South Africa has to go there to help in any situation or if there are concerns about political violence, we will do it in Zimbabwe and now away.