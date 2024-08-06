Dynamos Head Coach, Genesis Mangombe, Resigns

In a statement, Dynamos Executive Chairman Moses Maunganidze expressed gratitude to Mangombe for his service and the achievements the club attained during his tenure, which included winning the Chibuku Super Cup and Independence Cup.

The club has appointed assistant coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe as the acting head coach until further notice. Said Maunganidze:

We wish to advise all our stakeholders that the club has gracefully accepted the resignation of Genesis Mangombe as head coach of Dynamos Football Club with immediate effect.

We want to thank Mr Mangombe for the services he rendered to the club and for all the achievements that the club attained during his tenure.

Whilst this transition may be difficult for some, the club shall always hold in high esteem his key competencies and good workmanship. we wish him well in his future opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the interim, the 1st assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe will be the acting head coach until further notice.