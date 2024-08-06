Fired Dynamos Coach Genesis Mangombe Joins Scottland F.C.

Scottland, owned by gold dealer Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya, announced on Tuesday that Mangombe had joined them as the new head coach, replacing William Nyasulu who has been demoted to assistant.

Scottland FC Secretary General Fortune Bgwoni confirmed the club’s new technical setup in a statement. He said:

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Greetings to you all. Thank you all for coming on such short notice. As you are all aware, for the Northern Region Soccer technical qualifications we have brought on board Genesis Mangombe. He is to take on the position of Head Coach, with immediate effect.

Here is Scottland FC’s Technical Team:

Genesis Mangombe – Head Coach

William Nyasulu – Assistant Coach

Owen Paraffin- 3rd Assistant

Tawanda Chidzizi – Team Manager

Tendai Chihuri – Fitness Trainer

Bruce Matawu – Goalkeepers

After attending a farewell visit at the Dynamos training session on Tuesday morning, former coach Genesis Mangombe reportedly surrendered the Ford Everest vehicle he had been using. He then promptly joined Scotland FC, where he was provided with a new vehicle.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment