Harare Councillors Accuse Procurement Department Of Sabotage
City of Harare Councillors have criticised the local authority’s procurement department for allegedly hindering preparations for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled for August 17.
As reported by NewsDay, during a special full council meeting on Tuesday, councillors reportedly took turns lambasting the procurement department for failing to approve the acquisition of equipment needed to uplift the city ahead of the summit.
Chairperson of the subcommittee on Town House renovations and beautification councillor Jane Bingari said:
So far, the team at the procurement department does not want any progress. They want things which they only benefit from. They don’t want to work at all.
Councillor Denford Ngadziore said accused the procurement department of only prioritising issues they are benefiting from. Said Ngadziore:
The procurement department is indeed only serious on issues they are benefiting from. I do not want to raise alarm, but they are not serious and we need to be serious in this department.
Human resources chairperson George Mujajati said:
This is a national sabotage and we have observed sabotage and incompetence and we need to sit down and decide on the way forward.
However, speaking to NewsDay after the meeting, Mayor Jacob Mafume said preparations for the SADC summit were progressing well. He said:
We are going on with preparations in line with Sadc beautification programme and beyond. We are almost ready to host the summit, but we need now to work day and night.
Mafume said the city has undertaken several measures to improve preparations for the upcoming SADC Summit including improving road markings, installing new streetlights, repairing traffic lights, and enhancing security at recreational facilities and parks.
