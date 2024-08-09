American Embassy Confirms Death Of Chipinge Resident In A Road Accident

5 minutes ago Fri, 09 Aug 2024 12:37:20 GMT

A resident of Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge District was killed in a road accident yesterday involving a vehicle affiliated with a USAID-funded project, according to confirmation from the United States Embassy in Harare.

The embassy provided limited details about the accident but acknowledged the incident. No further information was immediately available regarding the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision or the identity of the deceased community member.

Reads the statement issued by the U.S. Embassy on Friday, 09 August 2024:

