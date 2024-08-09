American Embassy Confirms Death Of Chipinge Resident In A Road Accident
A resident of Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge District was killed in a road accident yesterday involving a vehicle affiliated with a USAID-funded project, according to confirmation from the United States Embassy in Harare.
The embassy provided limited details about the accident but acknowledged the incident. No further information was immediately available regarding the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision or the identity of the deceased community member.
Reads the statement issued by the U.S. Embassy on Friday, 09 August 2024:
It is with great sadness that the U.S. Embassy expresses its deepest condolences following the tragic death of a community member from Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge District, Manicaland Province, as a result of a fatal road accident.
The accident occurred on Thursday, August 8, 2024, involving a driver and vehicle affiliated with a USAID-funded project.
The Zimbabwean driver, an employee of an implementing partner organisation, and the project team are cooperating with police and local officials.
We understand the immense sorrow this incident has caused for all involved and will continue to cooperate with the police and other authorities as they complete their investigation.
This incident comes just over two months after a primary school girl in Dema, a few kilometres from Chitungwiza, was run over and killed by a top United States diplomat.
11-year-old Ruvarashe Takamhanya was fatally injured when she was run over by the vehicle of Eric Kimpton, the Second Secretary at the US Embassy, on June 3 around 10 AM while on her way to Marikopo Primary School.
Kimpton, under the shield of diplomatic immunity, left the country with his family for the United States, saying he was traumatised and needed to get counselling services.
