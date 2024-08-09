Full Statement: ZRP Commissioner-General Matanga Speaks On Police Deployments

May I therefore urge Zimbabweans to exhibit the law-abiding citizen philosophy through which our country is known for in the world.

Let us welcome all the SADC dignitaries and tourists as we reiterate the Police’s guarantee of their safety and security.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to be exemplary in their driving conduct after the recent rehabilitation and construction of major roads in Harare and other parts of the country by the Government of Zimbabwe.

In this regard, police officers deployed on roadblocks and other traffic enforcement duties will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and take stern action on any motorist who will be found driving through red traffic lights, going against the flow of traffic or creating third or fourth lanes on the roads.

This includes those who will be found driving under the influence of alcohol. Motorists should cooperate with police officers controlling or directing traffic at road junctions, traffic lights and other points.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also deployed police officers at all the facilities where SADC guests will reside and visit resort centres or leisure spots throughout the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also maintain its usual visibility in residential, industrial areas and Central Business Districts through patrols, stop and search blitzes and monitoring suspects who might want to take advantage of the pending holidays and the SADC Summit to commit criminal acts.

May I also appeal to parents to prioritize the safety and security of children during this holiday. As the nation steps up the fight against drug and substance abuse in the country, I urge the public to continue giving my office information on drug barons and suppliers for the law to take its course without fear or favour.

The Police will also take decisive action against anyone operating unlicensed liquor outlets or shebeens during this period.

Owners of licensed liquor outlets are enjoined to conduct their business within the parameters of their respective licences and ensure that they observe the stipulated opening and closing times of their outlets.

May I implore the public to feel free to report any criminal acts to the police at various stations or contact the National Complaints Desk for swift action to be taken.

Finally, May I take this opportunity to wish all visitors to the country a safe stay and hospitality. Please enjoy the safety and security of Zimbabwe during your stay.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment