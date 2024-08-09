Highlanders Versus Ngezi Platinum Stars Headline PSL Matchday 23 Fixtures

4 minutes ago Fri, 09 Aug 2024 09:12:19 GMT

The standout match of the Castle Premier Soccer League’s Matchday 23 will be the clash between Highlanders FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors from Mhondoro currently sit in third place on the league table with 37 points, just one point and one position above the hosts Highlanders.

Another highly anticipated encounter this weekend will be the meeting between log leaders Simba Bhora FC and third-placed Dynamos FC on Saturday.

