Highlanders Versus Ngezi Platinum Stars Headline PSL Matchday 23 Fixtures
The standout match of the Castle Premier Soccer League’s Matchday 23 will be the clash between Highlanders FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
The visitors from Mhondoro currently sit in third place on the league table with 37 points, just one point and one position above the hosts Highlanders.
Another highly anticipated encounter this weekend will be the meeting between log leaders Simba Bhora FC and third-placed Dynamos FC on Saturday.
Simba Bhora, coached by former Dynamos boss Tonderayi Ndiraya, has amassed 43 points from 22 matches, dislodging FC Platinum at the summit of the table after a 1-0 victory over Yadah FC last weekend.
Interim Dynamos coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe will take charge of his first match following the resignation of Genesis Mangombe earlier this week.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 10 August 2024
Dynamos FC vs Simba Bhora FC (Barbourfields Stadium)
Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Bikita Minerals FC (Luveve Stadium)
Yadah FC vs Telone FC (Heart Stadium)
Greenfuel FC vs Chicken Inn FC (Greenfuel Arena)
ZPC Kariba FC vs CAPS United FC (Nyamhunga Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Arenel Movers FC (Mandava Stadium)
Sunday, 11 August 2024
Hwange FC vs Chegutu Pirates FC (Colliery Stadium)
Highlanders FC vs Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Barbourfields Stadium)
Manica Diamonds FC vs Herentals College FC (Sakubva Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).
