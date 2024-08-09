We've updated the Pindula App - Story summaries, Notifications and better discussion
Hey Pindula users. It’s Theo, Core developer at Pindula and we’re happy to release the Pindula mobile app code 27. And yes, it’s still zero-rated, meaning you can use it for free, without internet data, on Econet SIM cards.
We have added 2 new features which we think you will like and will help when browsing Pindula news and discussion sections.
- Story summaries
- Push Notifications
- Discussion replies improvement
Story Summaries
It’s not every time that we have to read a full article, sometimes a summary is what we need to start contributing to the comments. Leveraging artificial intelligence, ChatGPT-4o to be specific, we have added story summaries.
Push Notifications
Notifications are messages sent from us here at Pindula to your phone, appearing on your phone’s notification centre. We are using them to notify you of important news updates and Pindula updates.
Discussion replies improvement
Before this update, you had to open up a post to see its replies or comments. We have changed it so that you can view post replies just below the post itself.
How to install this update
As always, you download this app from the Pindula download page if you don’t have data to download from the Google Play Store.
We count on you to give us constructive feedback in the comments section below. And suggest more features you think can be helpful to the users.