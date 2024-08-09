Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Defend Citizens' Right To Protest During SADC Summit

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) notes with deep concern the prevailing situation in the country.

We all are conscious of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of States meeting that is to take place beginning on the 17th of August 2024.

It is in preparation for this important meeting that we are seeing the resurgence of some ugly vices. This is sad, for in a democratic nation that knows the value of human dignity, freedom of association and of speech, such vices have no place as they contradict some of the fundamental values that form the bedrock of our national Constitution.

Generally, people with grievances tend to take advantage of big meetings to air their views. We have seen people positioning themselves to do this in the past and are doing so now. This phenomenon is not unique to Zimbabwe.

Governments often struggle to deal with such realities. Some tend to be repressive, but such responses are self-defeating.

As the Catholic Bishops we are worried and saddened that to silence the dissenting voices and to quell possible demonstrations violence, torture, and abductions seem to be the only options deployed.

Why not try dialogue with those who feel aggrieved by the present state of our country?

As Zimbabweans, we are people with a culture of tolerance, and we value diversity. Let this be seen in how we conduct our businesses and how we articulate our grievances.

We appeal to all concerned, to exercise their rights responsibly and to the government we call for restraint. The prevailing situation in the country does no one any good.

Recently, we have seen the wanton arrests of citizens under frivolous charges. Some of the arrested have been denied bail. Surely even those who ‘have committed crimes’ deserve to be treated in a just manner.

They cannot be denied their fundamental rights. Here the adage, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ rings true. Let us safeguard the human rights enshrined in our Constitution.

As we once appealed before the August 2023 elections, we urge our politicians again and those in government to exercise their duties responsibly.

There is no need for the toxic, inflammatory rhetoric that is awash in the media. We would like to remind our politicians of the words of our Lord that, “To whom much is given; much will be required…” (Luke 12: 48).

With the positions of leadership that you hold, you have been entrusted with much, and we ask you to use your positions of influence to animate all the people of Zimbabwe, including those who may disagree with your decisions and policies.

As the SADC summit draws near, we appeal to the law enforcers that they execute their duties professionally.

It is prudent that investigations are done first and them crime perpetrators are arrested. It is never the other way round.

As we prepare to welcome the SADC Heads of States, we implore all citizens to be law abiding, and to the government we insist on restraint. Together let us build a country where peace, justice and unity are the banners under which we rally.

We pray that we may never allow evil to overcome us and that we may all live together in harmony, respecting each other and respecting our sacred Constitution.