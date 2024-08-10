Dema Accident: American Diplomat's Immunity Not Absolute, Says Zimbabwean Official

In this case, Kimpton, shielded by diplomatic immunity, left Zimbabwe with his family before the legal process was completed.

Chimbindi said the government has since engaged with the US embassy in Harare over Kimpton’s departure before the case is finalised. He said (via The Herald):

We all share the agony and grief that the bereaved family is going through. Of course, we are dealing with a diplomat and you rightfully pointed at the Vienna Convention. But the convention does not give total immunity from some of these issues you are discussing. Of course, there are certain processes that we have to follow in line with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic practices. So, we have engaged the US embassy and continue to do so. One of the first duties and responsibility of a diplomat is to observe the laws of an accrediting country, so that is standard operating procedure. Even though they enjoy diplomatic immunity, there are also responsibilities and obligations that are attendant to that immunity. … we are pursuing the matter and as you can see it was covered widely in the press but the Ministry and the Government at large are doing everything that should be done to ensure some recourse and closure is found.

Kimpton ran over and killed 11-year-old Ruvarashe Takamhanya in Dema in June 2024.

Ruvarashe was a student at Marikopo Primary School, located near the Dema Business Centre, and was staying with her grandmother, 63-year-old Gogo Beaular Machingura, at the time of the fatal accident.

Though the U.S. diplomat did contribute funds towards Ruvarashe’s funeral wake through the embassy, he did not meet with the bereaved family to offer condolences, nor did he visit the site where the young girl was laid to rest.

