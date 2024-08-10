Suspected Human Remains Found At Scott Sakupwanya Offices
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation after suspected human remains were uncovered during renovations at the Harare offices of Better Brands, a gold mining and marketing company owned by Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya.
Sakupwanya is the Member of Parliament for Mabvuku and the President of the Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland Football Club.
According to an internal police memo seen by ZimLive, a construction worker was using an excavator to uproot a tree at the property on Churchill Road in Avondale when he dug into what appeared to be human bones.
Officers from Avondale Police Station attended the scene and as part of the investigation, they took bone samples from the site and referred to a forensic lab for DNA analysis.
Sakupwanya “recently bought the premises,” previously occupied by a company called Afrihype Nyakatsanga Safari, which has relocated to South Africa, according to the memo.
The DNA testing to establish if the bones are human remains could take several weeks.
