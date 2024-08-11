Masvingo Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To Nine

Initially, the police reported that seven people were killed in the accident. However, on Saturday, the death toll was revised upwards to nine.

In total, nine (9) people lost their lives in the tragic Masvingo bus accident.

Comm Nyathi said that the victims of the Masvingo bus accident were identified by their next of kin as listed:

Ishamel Mukanganikwi (50), a male adult of Taruvinga Village, Murinye, Masvingo

Anna Jera (24), a female adult of Mutsa Village, Murinye, Masvingo

Munodawafa Gwehe (49), a male adult of Gwehe Village, Murinye, Masvingo

Elias Gwehe (52), a male adult of Gwehe Village, Murinye, Masvingo

Elijah Moyo (30), a male adult of Chigara Village, Neshuro, Masvingo

Koke Chishas (35), a male adult of Zinhumwe Village, Nemazuhe, Chivi

Philimon Mapurisa (19), a male adult of Munda Village, Murinye, Masving0

Tawedzerwa Manatsa (33), a male adult of Tsvonouo Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka

Wellington Machingura (75), a male adult of Machingura Village, Murinye, Masvingo

Comm. Nyathi said that in the Gokwe accident which occurred on Friday, the five victims, comprising three male adults, one female adult and one male juvenile, are yet to be identified by their next of kin. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to be cautious and promote road safety on the roads during this forthcoming Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays. We remind drivers that road safety is a collective responsibility which needs the cooperation of all motorists, including those driving family vehicles, public service vehicles and haulage truck operators, among others.

