Masvingo Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To Nine
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the victims who died in a bus accident on Friday evening in Masvingo.
According to ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred around 4:30 PM on the Masvingo-Zano Road.
A Chikozho bus travelling from Masvingo to Topora with 105 passengers (75 seated and 30 standing) went off the road while negotiating a steep gradient, hit a rock, and overturned.
Initially, the police reported that seven people were killed in the accident. However, on Saturday, the death toll was revised upwards to nine.
In total, nine (9) people lost their lives in the tragic Masvingo bus accident.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Comm Nyathi said that the victims of the Masvingo bus accident were identified by their next of kin as listed:
- Ishamel Mukanganikwi (50), a male adult of Taruvinga Village, Murinye, Masvingo
- Anna Jera (24), a female adult of Mutsa Village, Murinye, Masvingo
- Munodawafa Gwehe (49), a male adult of Gwehe Village, Murinye, Masvingo
- Elias Gwehe (52), a male adult of Gwehe Village, Murinye, Masvingo
- Elijah Moyo (30), a male adult of Chigara Village, Neshuro, Masvingo
- Koke Chishas (35), a male adult of Zinhumwe Village, Nemazuhe, Chivi
- Philimon Mapurisa (19), a male adult of Munda Village, Murinye, Masving0
- Tawedzerwa Manatsa (33), a male adult of Tsvonouo Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka
- Wellington Machingura (75), a male adult of Machingura Village, Murinye, Masvingo
Comm. Nyathi said that in the Gokwe accident which occurred on Friday, the five victims, comprising three male adults, one female adult and one male juvenile, are yet to be identified by their next of kin. He added:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to be cautious and promote road safety on the roads during this forthcoming Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays.
We remind drivers that road safety is a collective responsibility which needs the cooperation of all motorists, including those driving family vehicles, public service vehicles and haulage truck operators, among others.
More: Pindula News