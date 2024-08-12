Bishop Mutendi Challenges Mnangagwa To Deliver On "Leaving No One Behind" Promise

This, however, should not just be a slogan and it cannot come to pass if we do not stand firm as church to pray and pray very hard.

We pray this must be felt by all Zimbabweans across the board as well as the entire region so that citizens have full benefits from their heritage as bona fide sons and daughters of Zimbabwe and each respective country in this region.

Mnangagwa is assuming the rotational SADC chairmanship during the bloc’s heads of State and government summit in Harare on 17 August. Said Mutendi:

We all want to enjoy durable peace and security in our homes, communities, countries, and certainly in our region. We also pray that during our chairmanship Zimbabwe makes a significant buy-in of the Sadc development agenda for our benefit as a nation.

Mutendi and other clergy members who were hosted by Mnangagwa at the State House on Thursday did not address the ongoing arrests of pro-democracy activists on what critics claim are trumped-up charges.

In contrast, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) took a strong stance on the issue in a statement issued on August 9, 2024.

The ZCBC affirmed the right of citizens to demonstrate during international events, such as the upcoming SADC Summit, and condemned the “resurgence of ugly vices” like torture, abductions, and “wanton arrests of citizens under frivolous charges” in the lead-up to the summit.

It is worth noting that in April this year, ZANU-PF benefactor Wicknell Chivayo donated US$1 million to Mutendi’s church during the church’s Easter Passover festival at Mbungo Estates in Bikita district, Masvingo Province, where Mnangagwa was the guest of honour.

