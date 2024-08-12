Dynamos Appoints Joel Luphahla As Assistant Coach

Luphahla brings a wealth of coaching experience to the role, having previously served as an Assistant Coach at Highlanders from February 2022 to February 2023.

Before that, he was the Head Coach of Golden Eagles from February 2020 to January 2022, TelOne FC from February 2018 to January 2020, and Border Strikers in 2017.

The 47-year-old also had a stint as a player-coach at Tsholotsho FC in 2016. He has recently acquired his CAF B coaching badge and will be attending the presentation ceremony in Tanzania in the coming days. Added the statement:

