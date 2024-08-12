Mnangagwa Honours Truck Driver Sirizani Butau's Bravery With Gold Cross Medal
President Mnangagwa awarded Sirizani Butau, a haulage truck driver from Kadoma, the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe medal for his heroic actions in saving lives at an accident scene in Mutare in December 2021.
On 24 December 2021, Butau risked his own life to rescue eight people from a burning bus following a head-on collision with a haulage truck, which occurred 20km outside of Mutare along the Mutare-Harare highway.
Butau became an instant national hero for his courageous efforts to save the passengers from the inferno.
Sustaining multiple burns on his hands and legs, Butau spent several months recovering in the hospital, having sustained 30 per cent burns.
The accident had left him significantly traumatized, as he recounted from his hospital bed in January 2023. He said:
I am still in shock, I still need time to heal. My body sometimes shakes and I sometimes see the visions. I am suffering more psychologically.
Police investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the speeding bus driver encroached on the other lane and failed to return to his lane, resulting in the collision.
Authorities said the bus driver had been trying to avoid a drunk pedestrian on the road.
In addition to recognizing Sirizani Butau’s heroism, Mnangagwa also honoured several other individuals, including the legendary Imbube group Black Umfolosi, upon whom he bestowed the prestigious Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.
Two siblings from Mhondoro, Peace Magaya (aged 12) and Luckmore Magaya (aged 9), who rescued their grandmother from the jaws of a crocodile earlier this year, were awarded the prestigious Silver Cross of Zimbabwe.
The awards were presented by the President during the Heroes Day commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday, 12 August 2024.
