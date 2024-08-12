Mnangagwa Honours Truck Driver Sirizani Butau's Bravery With Gold Cross Medal

Sustaining multiple burns on his hands and legs, Butau spent several months recovering in the hospital, having sustained 30 per cent burns.

The accident had left him significantly traumatized, as he recounted from his hospital bed in January 2023. He said:

I am still in shock, I still need time to heal. My body sometimes shakes and I sometimes see the visions. I am suffering more psychologically.

Police investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the speeding bus driver encroached on the other lane and failed to return to his lane, resulting in the collision.

Authorities said the bus driver had been trying to avoid a drunk pedestrian on the road.

In addition to recognizing Sirizani Butau’s heroism, Mnangagwa also honoured several other individuals, including the legendary Imbube group Black Umfolosi, upon whom he bestowed the prestigious Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.

Two siblings from Mhondoro, Peace Magaya (aged 12) and Luckmore Magaya (aged 9), who rescued their grandmother from the jaws of a crocodile earlier this year, were awarded the prestigious Silver Cross of Zimbabwe.

The awards were presented by the President during the Heroes Day commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday, 12 August 2024.

