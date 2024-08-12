Police Release Names Of Victims Of Gokwe Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged drivers to avoid speeding and exercise caution when travelling on the country’s roads.
The call comes in the wake of a tragic road traffic accident in Gokwe that claimed five lives and left nine other people injured.
In a statement issued on Sunday, August 11, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred around 3:10 PM at the four-kilometre mark along the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road.
A Nissan Sylphy vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Ad Van, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to nine others.
Commissioner Nyathi has released the names of the victims who were killed in the accident. The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:
- Alexio Taruona (40), a male adult of Masamha Village, Chireya, Gokwe North
- Gilson Taruona (43), a male adult of Masamha Village, Chireya, Gokwe North
- Marvellous Manyepa (21), a female adult of Shawarira Village, Chireya, Gokwe North
- Mike Madende (2), a male juvenile of Shawarira Village, Chireya, Gokwe North
- Wanayi Marumisa 40, a male adult of Marimirofa Village, Nemangwe, Gokwe South
