Police Release Names Of Victims Of Gokwe Accident

4 minutes ago Mon, 12 Aug 2024 06:43:28 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged drivers to avoid speeding and exercise caution when travelling on the country’s roads.

The call comes in the wake of a tragic road traffic accident in Gokwe that claimed five lives and left nine other people injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 11, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred around 3:10 PM at the four-kilometre mark along the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road.

