PSL Matchday 23 Results: FC Platinum Reclaims Top Spot
FC Platinum returned to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after defeating Arenel Movers 3-1 at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.
The reigning champions had briefly fallen to second position on the league table the previous weekend after losing 1-0 to CAPS United, while title rivals Simba Bhora, secured a 1-0 win over Yadah.
Arenel drew first blood in the match, with Polite Mwenda scoring the opening goal in the 16th minute.
However, FC Platinum hit back through goals from Mbongeni Ndlovu (41′), Juan Mutudza (52′), and Junior Selemani just after the hour mark.
The victory saw FC Platinum reclaim the top spot, now with 45 points. Simba Bhora, who played a 1-1 draw against hosts Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium, dropped to second place with 44 points.
Ngezi Platinum Stars, who drew 1-1 against Highlanders on Sunday, occupy third position with 38 points, while Highlanders are fourth with 37 points.
The Bulawayo-based club missed an opportunity to close the gap at the top when Melikhaya Ncube failed to convert a second-half penalty that would have given them the lead.
In another matchday 23 fixtures played over the weekend, Hwange beat Chegutu Pirates 1-0, Manica Diamonds were held to a goalless draw by Herentals College, Bulawayo Chiefs defeated Bikita Minerals 1-0, Yadah lost 1-3 to TelOne, CAPS United secured a 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, and Green Fuel played out a 0-0 draw against Chicken Inn.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 23 results at a glance:
Dynamos FC 1-1 Simba Bhora FC
Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1-0 Bikita Minerals FC
Yadah FC 1-3 Telone FC
Greenfuel FC 0-0 Chicken Inn FC
ZPC Kariba FC 0-1 CAPS United FC
FC Platinum 3-1 Arenel Movers FC
Hwange FC 0-0 Chegutu Pirates FC
Highlanders FC 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars FC
Manica Diamonds FC 0-0 Herentals College FC
