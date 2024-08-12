PSL Matchday 23 Results: FC Platinum Reclaims Top Spot

However, FC Platinum hit back through goals from Mbongeni Ndlovu (41′), Juan Mutudza (52′), and Junior Selemani just after the hour mark.

The victory saw FC Platinum reclaim the top spot, now with 45 points. Simba Bhora, who played a 1-1 draw against hosts Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium, dropped to second place with 44 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, who drew 1-1 against Highlanders on Sunday, occupy third position with 38 points, while Highlanders are fourth with 37 points.

The Bulawayo-based club missed an opportunity to close the gap at the top when Melikhaya Ncube failed to convert a second-half penalty that would have given them the lead.

In another matchday 23 fixtures played over the weekend, Hwange beat Chegutu Pirates 1-0, Manica Diamonds were held to a goalless draw by Herentals College, Bulawayo Chiefs defeated Bikita Minerals 1-0, Yadah lost 1-3 to TelOne, CAPS United secured a 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, and Green Fuel played out a 0-0 draw against Chicken Inn.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 23 results at a glance:

Dynamos FC 1-1 Simba Bhora FC

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1-0 Bikita Minerals FC

Yadah FC 1-3 Telone FC

Greenfuel FC 0-0 Chicken Inn FC

ZPC Kariba FC 0-1 CAPS United FC

FC Platinum 3-1 Arenel Movers FC

Hwange FC 0-0 Chegutu Pirates FC

Highlanders FC 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars FC

Manica Diamonds FC 0-0 Herentals College FC

