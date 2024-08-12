Six Killed As Kombi Carrying Church Congregants Overturns On Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

5 minutes ago Mon, 12 Aug 2024 14:29:10 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 81-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road on 11 August 2024 at around 8 AM.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Nyathi said that six people were killed while seven others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 19 church congregates veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels after the right front and rear tyres of the vehicle deflated.

The six victims of the accident were identified by their next of kin as follows:

