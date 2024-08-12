Trey Nyoni Nets First Liverpool Senior Goal In Friendly Against Sevilla

Despite the impressive nature of Nyoni’s goal, it will not be recorded in the official records, as the match was a friendly encounter.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has urged caution in the handling of the talented youngster, recognizing the need for a gradual integration into the senior squad.

Nyoni first caught the eye of the Liverpool coaching staff during a pre-season friendly against Real Betis in the United States of America, showcasing his potential and earning praise from Slot. Said Slot:

Trey did well, he was involved in the goal with a spot-on pass between the lines and he was involved in our biggest chance in the second half. But he’s only just turned 17 and his body still has to grow. We are really careful with him. He doesn’t join every session. You can see his quality. He needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level but he’s an interesting player.

Liverpool’s other goals in the match against Sevilla came from Diogo Jota and a brace from Luis Díaz, while Peque Fernández scored the consolation goal for the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Nyoni, who was born in England but has Zimbabwean heritage, is eligible to play for the Zimbabwean national team (the Warriors) as he has not yet represented England’s senior national team.

