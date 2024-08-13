CCC Plans 17 August Mass Protests

15 minutes ago Tue, 13 Aug 2024 08:33:11 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists are planning to stage protests across the country on 17 August, when SADC leaders meet in Harare for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

According to The Standard, the activists under the banner, “Zimbabwe let’s unite and fix our country”, have written to the police notifying them of intentions to stage peaceful protests on 17 August.

According to a letter dated August 8, 2024, addressed to the police officer commanding Harare district, CCC convener Vincent Taruvinga said they expect 10,000 protestors. Reads the letter:

