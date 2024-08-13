CCC Plans 17 August Mass Protests
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists are planning to stage protests across the country on 17 August, when SADC leaders meet in Harare for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.
According to The Standard, the activists under the banner, “Zimbabwe let’s unite and fix our country”, have written to the police notifying them of intentions to stage peaceful protests on 17 August.
According to a letter dated August 8, 2024, addressed to the police officer commanding Harare district, CCC convener Vincent Taruvinga said they expect 10,000 protestors. Reads the letter:
The purpose of the public demonstration is to peacefully protest against the increased human rights abuses in the country characterised by continued arrests and detention of pro-democracy activists.
It is to protest against the denial of citizens’ rights to assemble as enshrined in the Zimbabwe constitution, demonstrators will assemble at Robert Mugabe Square opposite Rainbow Hotel at 1000hrs.
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi told The Standard that the police had received some of the correspondence. He said:
Because of the nature of the regime we are dealing with, we will take every step that the law requires.
We have notified the police. There is no section that says we must seek permission. We have just notified them.
The police are aware and they know that the protestors are secure so we expect cooperation from the police in terms of the constitution.
We are targeting to stage protests in all provinces across the country. But in most incidents, police have recorded or acknowledged that they have received our notifications.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the notifications as they were done at district levels.
More: Pindula News