Mnangagwa Announces New 250MW Solar Plants
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the government is in the process of developing two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts, aimed at increasing Zimbabwe’s power generation and alleviating the widespread electricity shortages currently experienced across the country.
Zimbabwe’s power deficit has been exacerbated by decreased water levels at the country’s primary hydroelectric plant in Kariba, resulting in a sharp reduction in the water available for power generation.
In addition to the recently commissioned Hwange 7 and 8 Units in 2023, the President said that these two new solar power facilities will be brought online soon. He said:
The role of the energy and power sector in socio-economic development through industrialisation cannot be over-emphasised.
Low power production levels at Kariba Power Station are being offset by the Hwange 7 & 8 expansion project, which now feeds a constant supply to the national grid.
Among numerous power augmentation projects, two large solar plants with a total capacity of 250 megawatts are being developed and will soon be commissioned.
Zimbabwe’s current electricity demand stands at approximately 1,800 MW, but as of August 13, 2024, the country was able to generate a total of only 1,108 MW.
