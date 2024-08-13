Mnangagwa Announces New 250MW Solar Plants

6 minutes ago Tue, 13 Aug 2024 17:19:55 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the government is in the process of developing two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts, aimed at increasing Zimbabwe’s power generation and alleviating the widespread electricity shortages currently experienced across the country.

Zimbabwe’s power deficit has been exacerbated by decreased water levels at the country’s primary hydroelectric plant in Kariba, resulting in a sharp reduction in the water available for power generation.

In addition to the recently commissioned Hwange 7 and 8 Units in 2023, the President said that these two new solar power facilities will be brought online soon. He said:

