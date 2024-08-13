ZIFA Hastily Assembles Squad For Defence Forces Day Match After Zambia Pulls Out

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the withdrawal of the Zambia Defence Forces came on the back of diplomatic tension between Harare and Lusaka.

In June, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantinosky Palace in the Petrodvorets district of St. Petersburg, Strelna village, Mnangagwa said the West was using Zambia to isolate Zimbabwe.

According to a transcript of the meeting published by the Kremlin, Mnangagwa said Western countries were consolidating their power in Zambia “in terms of security and in terms of financial support” thereby isolating Zimbabwe.

In response, Zambia’s Foreign Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, said Mnangagwa’s comments were an “unwarranted attack on Zambia’s sovereignty.”

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing last week, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, said that the the Zambia Defence Forces would be part of the celebrations. Said Muswere:

The major update on the Defence Forces Day Celebrations is that the select team from the Zambian Defence Forces will play the select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Rufaro Stadium.

Meanwhile, the locally-based Warriors team secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select squad to claim the 2024 Defence Forces Day trophy, with Simba Bhora forward Tymon Machope’s strike making the difference.

