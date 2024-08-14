Mnangagwa Announces Measures To Improve Conditions For Military Personnel

Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as civil service housing loans and the civil service vehicle purchase scheme have been extended to members of the defence forces.

Further, my government has expanded the transport fleet for the defence forces, through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Over and above housing units that are ready for occupation, the Government will soon be embarking on the construction of 3,000 housing units for members of the ZDF.

This is part of the comprehensive programme by my Administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country.

This is part of the comprehensive programme by my administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country.

The government will ensure that all military hospitals and other health institutions have modern equipment and adequate medicines. He said:

Similarly, healthcare for members of the defence forces is of critical importance for their general upkeep. My government is committed to making sure that all military hospitals and health institutions have requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines. The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base is being accelerated.

The government is known to prioritise the welfare of members of the ZDF, providing them with preferential treatment compared to other state employees. This includes ensuring that ZDF personnel are among the first to receive their salaries.

In 2017, the military played a pivotal role in the transfer of power, as army tanks were deployed into the streets of central Harare.

This ultimately forced the then-president, Robert Mugabe, to step aside and allow Emmerson Mnangagwa to assume the presidency.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment