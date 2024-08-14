Police Officer Faces Culpable Homicide Charges Over Seke Road Accident
A police officer stationed at the Police Protection Unit and living in Chitungwiza is being charged for culpable homicide after a reported three people were killed. At the same time, 31 passengers were injured when a kombi he was driving was involved in a road traffic accident.
According to H-Metro, Sergeant James Makaranga (37), was driving a kombi which encroached onto an oncoming traffic lane and collided head-on with another kombi along Seke Road in Harare on Tuesday morning.
The police officer had 15 passengers when his Toyota Hiace collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan driven by Tashinga Chihava, 22, with 18 passengers on board.
It is alleged that the two kombi drivers failed to produce their driver’s licences at 06:45 AM when traffic police officers attended the scene.
Sgt Makaranga overtook a Mazda Bongo Van turning from St Patrick’s Road into Seke Road, encroached
into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with Tashinga’s Toyota Hiace.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Two passengers Wayne Chipuriro aged 42 and Pecking Feliati aged 40 died, while one of the passengers died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
The vehicles were towed to ZRP Hatfield Traffic for inspection by the Vehicle Examination Department.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the accident. He said:
Police confirm the death of three people and injury of 31 passengers in a road traffic accident along Seke Road.
Among the injured, 17 were rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital, 10 at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and 8 at Parirenyatwa Hospital. Investigations are continuing.
Culpable homicide is a criminal offence that involves the unintentional killing of another person.
More: Pindula News