Police Officer Faces Culpable Homicide Charges Over Seke Road Accident

9 minutes ago Wed, 14 Aug 2024 06:42:48 GMT

A police officer stationed at the Police Protection Unit and living in Chitungwiza is being charged for culpable homicide after a reported three people were killed. At the same time, 31 passengers were injured when a kombi he was driving was involved in a road traffic accident.

According to H-Metro, Sergeant James Makaranga (37), was driving a kombi which encroached onto an oncoming traffic lane and collided head-on with another kombi along Seke Road in Harare on Tuesday morning.

The police officer had 15 passengers when his Toyota Hiace collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan driven by Tashinga Chihava, 22, with 18 passengers on board.

