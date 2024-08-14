PSL Announces Chibuku Super Cup First Round Fixtures Dates, Venues
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has scheduled several matches for the Chibuku Super Cup this weekend, but two matches have been postponed.
On Saturday, August 17, 2024, the following matches will take place:
- FC Platinum vs Telone FC at Mandava Stadium
- Simba Bhora FC vs Herentals College FC at Wadzanayi Stadium
- Chicken Inn FC vs Yadah FC at Luveve Stadium
- Bikita Minerals FC vs CAPS United FC at Sakubva Stadium
On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the fixtures are:
- Manica Diamonds FC vs Chegutu Pirates FC at Sakubva Stadium
- Highlanders FC vs Greenfuel FC at Barbourfields Stadium
The matches between Ngezi Platinum Stars FC and Bulawayo Chiefs FC, and the one between Dynamos FC and ZPC Kariba FC, have been postponed.
This is because Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos are playing in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions that same weekend.
In 2023, Dynamos won the Chibuku Super Cup after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars in the final.
