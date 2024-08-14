PSL Announces Chibuku Super Cup First Round Fixtures Dates, Venues

7 minutes ago Wed, 14 Aug 2024 13:41:46 GMT

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has scheduled several matches for the Chibuku Super Cup this weekend, but two matches have been postponed.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, the following matches will take place:

FC Platinum vs Telone FC at Mandava Stadium

Simba Bhora FC vs Herentals College FC at Wadzanayi Stadium

Chicken Inn FC vs Yadah FC at Luveve Stadium

Bikita Minerals FC vs CAPS United FC at Sakubva Stadium

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the fixtures are:

