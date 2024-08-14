Shava Assumes Chairpersonship Of SADC Council Of Ministers

The SADC Council of Ministers consists of Ministers from each Member State, usually from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Planning or Finance.

It was established under Article 11 of the SADC Treaty to oversee the functioning and development of SADC and to ensure that SADC policies are properly implemented.

Shava’s assumption of the Chairship of the SADC Council of Ministers comes ahead of the assumption of the SADC Chairship by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will succeed Angolan president, João Lourenço at the 44th SADC Summit to be held on 17 August 2024.

