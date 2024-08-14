Two killed, 35 Injured In Seke Road Accident

On Friday evening we witnessed another accident in the same area, with a number of people injured, so there is a need to install traffic lights to reduce speed and avoid loss of life.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to The Herald blamed a police officer for the accident.

They said a cop was driving one of the commuter omnibuses which encroached into the wrong lane resulting in a head-on collision. Said another Hatfield resident:

One of the commuter omnibuses involved in the head-on collision was being driven by a police officer.

Tafadzwa Jacobs, a frequent transporter along Seke Road, said the majority of accidents in the area are caused by excessive speeding.

He strongly urged the local authorities to install speed humps along the road to slow down traffic and improve safety for all road users.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) executive director Roselyn Hanzi expressed serious concerns about the dangerous driving behaviours of kombi operators, saying they pose a significant threat to public safety and must be held accountable. She said:

Combi drivers are oftentimes reckless. They drive towards oncoming traffic and act as if they have title deeds to all the roads. They need to be reined in. When driving on Harare roads especially you need to activate all your eyes…..& be extremely alert.

