UN Human Rights Office Raises Alarm Over Arrests Of Activists In Zimbabwe

We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and the protection of civic space.

This follows the arrests of several Zimbabwean activists, including Namatai Kwekweza, the recipient of the prestigious Kofi Annan NextGen Democracy Prize in 2023, along with Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo.

The four activists were reportedly removed from a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 31 July 2024 by state security agents.

They have been charged with disorderly conduct and remain in custody after a magistrate dismissed their bail application.

The arrests of these activists are part of a broader crackdown on dissent by the ZANU PF-led government, with scores of political activists being detained across the country ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit in Harare.

More: Pindula News

