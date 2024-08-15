"All SADC Members To Attend Harare Summit"

Medical facilities have been set up at Parliament and more clinics will be opened with equipped ambulances and fire tenders properly positioned to ferry patients.

The hoisting of flags on light poles is complete, with most areas along the Airport Road and central business district done. Flag hoisting was achieved on Nemakonde Way and Seke Road.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Muswere also said access roads leading to the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden have been completed.

The government has said the construction of a 2.8-megalitre water reservoir has been completed together with the drilling of 14 boreholes. Said Muswere:

The City of Harare is seized with the installation of traffic lights at intersections and street lighting of major roads. The local authority has been directed to speed up work. The beautification of the city is ongoing with work on the Airport Road now complete. Palm trees, lawns and flowers have been planted along the major access roads.

Muswere also said the New Parliament was assured of uninterrupted power following the construction of an 11kV dedicated feeder. Another 4 MVA, 33/11kV transformer was also installed and commissioned. He added:

In terms of accommodation, all the designated facilities have been finalised. Medical facilities have been set up at Parliament, and more clinics will be opened and equipped with ambulances and fire tenders properly positioned to ferry patients.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment