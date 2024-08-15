Sakunda Holdings Bankrolls Dynamos' CAF Campaign

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports, Maunganidze praised Sakunda Holdings for their financial help. Said Maunganidze. He said:

I think we are ready for a return to continental club football. Above all, I want to thank our anchor sponsor, Sakunda Holdings, they have done extremely well. They have taken care of all our needs, and I need to stress our appreciation to them.

The Glamour Boys will spend a week in Gaborone and then fly out to Ndola in Zambia for the return leg. Said Maunganidze:

The team is leaving tomorrow (today) for Botswana, via Johannesburg and we will spend seven days in Botswana. After playing on the 18th of August, we will leave Gaborone on the 22nd for Ndola via Johannesburg again. Then on the 24th, we play our return leg. We leave Zambia for Zimbabwe on the 25th.

Maunganidze revealed that Botswana premiership club Township Rollers has allowed DeMbare to use their training ground and other facilities, and they provided discounts on important logistics.

Tendani Sebata, a businessman from Beitbridge, owns 80% of Township Rollers, which is Botswana’s most successful club.

Sebata, who resides in Gaborone, said that he wants to see Zimbabwean football grow. He said:

Since we have a club in Botswana, I feel Dynamos being a team from my country should enjoy this benefit. Township Rollers will assist Dynamos in settling. Dynamos will also be free to use our training facilities and we will also assist them with other logistical issues.

DeMbare is expecting hundreds of local supporters to travel to Gaborone and rally behind them as there are thousands of Zimbabweans living in Botswana. Said Maunganidze:

We have also arranged two buses to ferry supporters from Harare to Gaborone, over and above what the supporters have done on their own. We need to have the numbers in Gaborone and I am happy that we also have supporters taking off from Bulawayo while others will connect from Johannesburg.

This is the first time in ten years that Dynamos is playing in a CAF inter-club competition. They earned this spot by beating league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 in the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup final at Baobab in December.

