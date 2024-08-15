ZACC Seizes Luxury Cars From Wives Of Jailed Harare Town Clerk

NewsDay reported ZACC officials as saying on Wednesday that the Commission had confiscated the cars belonging to Chisango’s wives, one of whom is heavily pregnant.

Chisango is also reportedly building a mansion in Mt Pleasant for one of his wives, which is now being targeted by ZACC. Said a source:

It’s very true, we have taken a Toyota Fortuner vehicle from Chisango’s third wife and a Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife. We are also targeting a Mt Pleasant mansion, which is currently under construction. The Mt Pleasant house could simply be one of the best houses in the suburb, but we believe the money came from proceeds from HCC’s corrupt activities.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume could neither deny nor confirm the developments, saying he is not in a position to comment on such matters.

ZACC communications manager Simiso Mlevu also refused to comment on a matter that is before the courts. Said Mlevu:

The case pertaining to the town clerk is already before the courts, therefore, sub judice so we don’t want to comment on the matter at the moment. The courts have the final say.

Chisango was denied bail by the Harare Magistrates Court and will return to court on August 22 as investigations continue.

It is the State’s case that Chisango connived with four other officials, who are already in remand prison and awarded a streetlights tender worth over US$9,2 million to Juluka Endo, a company co-owned by Mpofu, without following procedure.

Juluka Endo had previously been blacklisted after its sister company, Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, failed to deliver on a biogas digester tender awarded in 2019.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje informed the court that awarding the tender to Juluka Endo violated standard bidding conditions, which state that bidders with a poor record in fulfilling City of Harare contracts are ineligible.

