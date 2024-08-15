Zimbabwe Rejects UN Experts' Call To Release Detained Activists

7 minutes ago Thu, 15 Aug 2024 17:29:21 GMT

Zimbabwe has rejected a call from United Nations experts to release several activists who have been arrested and detained by authorities in recent weeks.

On Thursday, August 15, the UN experts, including Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, urged Zimbabwean authorities to take action to free the human rights defenders currently in custody.

In response, Zimbabwean Government Spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation and will not tolerate any interference in its internal affairs. Said Mangwana:

