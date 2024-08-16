Be Patient On The Roads During SADC Summit, ZRP Implores Motorists

8 minutes ago Fri, 16 Aug 2024 14:56:33 GMT

Police are urging motorists to exercise patience on the roads as the country hosts the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare.

Motorists, particularly on roads leading to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the New Parliament in Mt Hampden, have expressed frustration over significant delays caused by the need to yield to summit delegates’ motorcades.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 16, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said motorists must comply with all road rules and regulations, warning that lawbreakers will face arrest. He said:

