Be Patient On The Roads During SADC Summit, ZRP Implores Motorists
Police are urging motorists to exercise patience on the roads as the country hosts the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare.
Motorists, particularly on roads leading to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the New Parliament in Mt Hampden, have expressed frustration over significant delays caused by the need to yield to summit delegates’ motorcades.
In a statement issued on Friday, August 16, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said motorists must comply with all road rules and regulations, warning that lawbreakers will face arrest. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds motorists that they have the responsibility of observing and promoting road safety on the country’s roads.
In this regard, as the nation hosts the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Heads of State and Government, the Police implores drivers to be patient on the roads, comply with all road rules and regulations in order to assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that arrest of errant drivers will be effected without fear or favour.
The public should feel free to alert the Police on drivers who are reckless and dangerously driving on the roads through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.
